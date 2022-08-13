Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

Corning stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

