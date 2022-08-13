Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $152.14 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.