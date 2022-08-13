Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 8.1 %

AEHR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $478.10 million, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,533,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 236,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,423,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,982,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

