Horizon Protocol Trading Up 2.6% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 million and $42,748.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015015 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038692 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
