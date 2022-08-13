Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

