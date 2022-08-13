Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.66 and its 200 day moving average is $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

