Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hitachi Price Performance
Shares of HTHIY stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.
About Hitachi
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.