Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

Shares of HTHIY stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

