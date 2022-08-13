Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HGV. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 442,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,371. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 408,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

