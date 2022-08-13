Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HILS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

