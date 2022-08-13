Hill Winds Capital LP Has $915,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,938. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

