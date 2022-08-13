Hill Winds Capital LP Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.13. The company had a trading volume of 232,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,973. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.70 and a 200 day moving average of $305.60.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

