Hill Winds Capital LP Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

NYSE:PSA traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.70. The stock had a trading volume of 529,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

