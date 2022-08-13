Hill Winds Capital LP Grows Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. LTC Properties comprises about 2.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.38% of LTC Properties worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 305,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

