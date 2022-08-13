Hill Winds Capital LP Buys New Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust makes up about 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 404,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $630.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

