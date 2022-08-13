Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Declares Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY opened at $37.31 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
