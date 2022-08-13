Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Declares Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY opened at $37.31 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.