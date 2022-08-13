Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $677,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SNLN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th.

