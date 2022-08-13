High Performance Blockchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95,964.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.40 million and $95,964.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

