Hegic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $598,006.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $598,006.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. "

