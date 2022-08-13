Head-To-Head Comparison: OppFi (OPFI) and Its Competitors

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OppFi to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OppFi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 2 2 0 2.50 OppFi Competitors 239 1230 1739 49 2.49

Profitability

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.56%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 51.66%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares OppFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -7.31% -42.94% 2.00%

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s peers have a beta of 8.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.41 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.70 million 5.00

OppFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OppFi peers beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

