H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 156,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,546. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,870.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $2,150,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Recommended Stories

