HC Wainwright Trims Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Target Price to $6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $669.39 million, a P/E ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

