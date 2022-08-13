Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.65.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
