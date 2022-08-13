Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.65.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

