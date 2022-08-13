Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

