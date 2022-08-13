H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 101,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,254. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

