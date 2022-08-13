GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GX Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1,781.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 213,735 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

