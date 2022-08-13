Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

