Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale cut Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Down 18.6 %

GBLBY traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.57.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

