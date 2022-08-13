Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,295. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

