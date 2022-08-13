Ground Swell Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $279,374,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.27. 2,514,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.69. The company has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

