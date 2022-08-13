Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 26,321 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTIW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 23,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,656. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.