Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,214 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 151,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,403,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375,924. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

