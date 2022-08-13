Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $226,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. 1,594,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,739. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

