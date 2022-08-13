Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

