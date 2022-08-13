Ground Swell Capital LLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.37. 1,000,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $9,501,472 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

