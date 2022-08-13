Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,927 shares of company stock valued at $25,541,741 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

