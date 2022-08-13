Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 107.2% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 499,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

