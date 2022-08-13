GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

GreenShift Stock Down 13.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

