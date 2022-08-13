Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.86

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.86 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.19). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 98.85 ($1.19), with a volume of 407,325 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNC shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Greencore Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £531.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00.

Insider Activity at Greencore Group

Greencore Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

