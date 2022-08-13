Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 358,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 687.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Dot by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 9.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
