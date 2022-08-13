Graviocoin Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $233.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00261705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000689 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

