Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $233.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00261705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000689 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

