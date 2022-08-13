Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$98.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$79.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.75. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$73.34 and a 1 year high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

