Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

