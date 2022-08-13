GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EAF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,468 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 963,498 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

