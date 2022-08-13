Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 139500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

