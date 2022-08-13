Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
GORO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gold Resource from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Gold Resource Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.60.
Gold Resource Company Profile
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
