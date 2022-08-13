Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

GORO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gold Resource from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

