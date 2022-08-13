GoHelpFund Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $5,948.28 and $6,273.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015024 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00038856 BTC.
About GoHelpFund
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GoHelpFund
