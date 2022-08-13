Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 479,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,031. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Globus Medical by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Globus Medical by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 109,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

