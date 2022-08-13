Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 601,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,624 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,926,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,039,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

