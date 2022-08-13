Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 5,411.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,774 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of BUG opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

